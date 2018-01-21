Thi Bui reading and signing at UCLA

A Conversation and Book Signing with Common Book Author Thi Bui

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

6 to 8 p.m.

UCLA Northwest Campus Auditorium and Lobby

Author Thi Bui will be talking about her illustrated memoir The Best We Could Do, which was selected as this year’s Common Book at UCLA. Bui will be answering questions related to her book and her personal story in a Q&A session moderated by TK Le. You can get a copy of the book at the event, as well get it signed by the author! This event is organized by First Year Experience (FYE) and the Common Book Program.

