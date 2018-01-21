Thi Bui joins SE Asian refugee panel at UCLA

Common Conversations: A Panel on Southeast Asian Refugee Issues

Wednesday, January 31st

12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM

UCLA Pauley Pavilion Club

Author Thi Bui will be joined by members of our UCLA community to discuss Southeast Asian refugee issues. Bui was born in Vietnam three months before the end of the Vietnam War, and came to the United States in 1978 as part of the “boat people” wave of refugees from Southeast Asia. Her debut graphic memoir, The Best We Could Do was selected as UCLA’s Common Book and made several best of 2017 book lists. She is also the illustrator of A Different Pond, an award-winning picture book by the poet Bao Phi.