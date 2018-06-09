“The Registry” screening and discussion on WWII military language schools

St. Paul, Minn. (June 6, 2018) — Historic Fort Snelling will host a screening of Steve Ozone’s documentary film on the lesser known history of the Military Intelligence Service Language School, which trained thousands of Japanese American men and women as linguists during WWII in California, and at Camp Savage and Fort Snelling in Minnesota. St. Paul, Minn. (June 6, 2018) — Historic Fort Snelling will host a screening of Steve Ozone’s documentary film on the lesser known history of the Military Intelligence Service Language School, which trained thousands of Japanese American men and women as linguists during WWII in California, and at Camp Savage and Fort Snelling in Minnesota.

The screening will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul, MN 55111. The event is free and open to the public.

“The Registry” breaks open the hidden history of the US Armyʼs Military Intelligence Service (MIS) during World War II–a story made possible because of a few aging veterans with a little Internet savvy and a lot of determination.

Thereʼs little doubt the 7,000 soldiers of the Military Intelligence Service helped shorten World War II by as much as two years. They were fluent in Japanese. They were interrogators, interpreters, and linguists. But who were they? With documents classified and buried in government vaults, historians struggled to tell the MIS story. “The Registry” profiles surviving MIS veterans Seiki Oshiro and Grant Ichikawa and other vets who help tell the unitʼs story.

A discussion with filmmaker Steve Ozone will follow the film.

For more information call 612-726-1171, email [email protected] or visit http://www.mnhs.org/event/6076.