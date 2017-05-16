Statistical portrait of AAPIA

LOS ANGELES (May 16, 2017) — The UCLA Asian American Studies Center on Monday released its 2017 statistical portrait of the Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations.

The report is from UCLA as an official U.S. Census Information Center and as a co-partner with the National Coalition for Asian Pacific Community Development. The report is produced by the US Census Bureau for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The portrait provides current census data, population projections, and internet links that should be useful for research, planning, writing and general educational purposes. The first major section provides information on Asians, while the second section highlights Native Hawaiians and Other Pacific Islanders.

As a matter of policy, the Census Bureau does not advocate the use of the alone population over the alone-or-in-combination population or vice versa. The use of the alone population in sections of this report does not imply that it is a preferred method of presenting or analyzing data. The same is true for sections of this report that focus on the alone-or-in-combination population. Data on race can be presented and discussed in a variety of ways.

Asians

• 21.0 million

The estimated number of Asian alone or in combination residents in the United States in 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPSR5H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPSR5H?slice=Year~est72015

• 6.5 million The Asian alone or in combination population in California in 2015. The state had the largest Asian population, followed by New York (1.8 million). The Asian alone or in combination population represented 56.1 percent of the total population in Hawaii. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPSR5H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPSR5H?slice=Year~est72015 • 4.8 million The estimated number of the Asian population of Chinese, except Taiwanese, descent in the United States in 2015. The Chinese (except Taiwanese) population was the largest Asian group, followed by Asian Indian (4.0 million), Filipino (3.9 million), Vietnamese (2.0 million), Korean (1.8 million) and Japanese (1.4 million). These estimates represent the number of people who reported a specific detailed Asian group alone, as well as people who reported that detailed Asian group in combination with one or more other detailed Asian groups or another race(s). Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table B02018 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ B02018

Income, Poverty and Health Insurance • $76,260 The median income of households headed by the Asian alone or in combination population in 2015. Median household income differed greatly by Asian group. For Asian Indian alone, for example, the median income in 2015 was $103,821; for Bangladeshi alone, it was $49,515. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~013|014 • 12.0 percent The poverty rate for the Asian alone or in combination population in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~031 • 7.5 percent The percentage of the Asian alone or in combination population without health insurance coverage in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~031

Education • 51.5 percent The percentage of the Asian alone or in combination population age 25 and older who had a bachelor’s degree or higher level of education in 2015. This compared with 30.6 percent for all Americans age 25 and older. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~001|031 • 87.1 percent The percentage of the Asian alone or in combination population age 25 and older who had at least a high school diploma or equivalency in 2015. The percentage of the total population who had at least a high school diploma or equivalency was also 87.1 percent. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~001|031 • 21.7 percent The percentage of the Asian alone or in combination population age 25 and older who had a graduate or professional degree in 2015. This compared with 11.6 percent for all Americans age 25 and older. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~001|031

Serving Our Nation • 2.4 percent The percentage of Asian alone or in combination military veterans in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~031 Jobs • 50.1 percent The percentage of the civilian employed Asian alone or in combination population age16 and older who worked in management, business, science and arts occupations in 2015. Additionally, 20.4 percent worked in sales and office occupations; 16.9 percent worked in service occupations; 9.4 percent worked in production, transportation and material moving occupations; and 3.2 percent worked in natural resources, construction and maintenance occupations. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~031

Age Distribution • 34.0 The median age of the Asian alone or in combination population in 2015. The corresponding figure was 37.8 for the population as a whole. https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPASR6H?slice=year~est72015 Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPASR5H and PEPASR6H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPASR5H?slice=year~est72015 • 24.6 percent The percentage of the Asian alone or in combination population that was under age 18 in 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPASR5H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPASR5H?slice=year~est72015

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander Population • 1.5 million The estimated number of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination residents of the United States in 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPSR5H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPSR5H?slice=Year~est72015 • 372,557 The estimated number of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination residents of Hawaii in 2015 â€” the most of any state. California followed with 353,666. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPSR5H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPSR5H?slice=Year~est72015 • 568,067 The number of Native Hawaiian residents of the United States in 2015. The Native Hawaiian population was the largest detailed Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander (NHPI) group, followed by Samoan (202,937) and Guamanian or Chamorro (145,956). These estimates represent the number of people who reported a specific detailed NHPI group alone, as well as people who reported that detailed NHPI group in combination with one or more other detailed NHPI groups or another race(s). Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table B02019 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ B02019

Income, Poverty and Health Insurance • $60,133 The median income of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination headed households in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey Estimates, Table S0201 http://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~060 • 17.3 percent The poverty rate of the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey Estimates, Table S0201 http://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~060 • 7.8 percent The percentage of the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population without health insurance in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey Estimates, Table S0201 http://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~060

Business • 54,749 The estimated number of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander-owned firms in 2012. The estimated number rose 45.3 percent from 37,687 in 2007. Sources: U.S. Census Bureau News Release, December 15, 2015 www.census.gov/newsroom/press- releases/2015/cb15-209.html 2012 Survey of Business Owners, Table SB1200CSA01 http://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/SBO/2012/ 00CSA01 • 52.9 percent The estimated percentage of the nation’s Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander-owned firms that were in either California or Hawaii in 2012 (with 14,446 and 14,537 firms, respectively). Sources: U.S. Census Bureau News Release, December 15, 2015 www.census.gov/newsroom/press- releases/2015/cb15-209.html 2012 Survey of Business Owners, Table SB1200CSA01 http://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/SBO/2012/ 00CSA01 • 24,982 The estimated number of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander firms owned by women in 2012. Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners, Table SB1200CSA01 http://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/SBO/2012/ 00CSA01

Education • 21.5 percent The percentage of the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population age 25 and older who had a bachelor’s degree or higher in 2015. This compared with 30.6 percent for all Americans age 25 and older. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~001|060 • 88.8 percent The percentage of the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population age 25 and older with at least a high school diploma or equivalency in 2015. This compared with 87.1 percent for all Americans age 25 and older. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~001|060 • 6.5 percent The percentage of the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population age 25 and older who had obtained a graduate or professional degree in 2015. This compared with 11.6 percent for all Americans age 25 and older. Source: 2015 American Community Survey, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~001|060

Serving Our Nation • 6.9 percent The percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination military veterans in 2015. Source: 2015 American Community Survey Estimates, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~060

Jobs • 28.5 percent The percentage of the civilian employed Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population age 16 and older who worked in management, business, science and arts occupations in 2015. Additionally, 27.8 percent worked in sales and office occupations, while 22.2 percent worked in service occupations; 13.3 percent worked in production, transportation and material moving occupations; and 8.1 percent worked in natural resources, construction and maintenance occupations. Note: The 2015 percentage of those who worked in management, business, science and arts occupations is not significantly different from those who worked sales and office occupations. Source: 2015 American Community Survey Estimates, Table S0201 https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/ACS/15_1YR/ S0201//popgroup~060

Age Distribution • 28.0 The median age of the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population in 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPASR5H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPASR5H • 32.7 percent The percentage of the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination population that was under age 18 in 2015. Source: Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, Table PEPASR5H https://factfinder.census.gov/ bkmk/table/1.0/en/PEP/2015/ PEPASR5H

