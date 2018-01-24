Performing arts and the Civil Rights Movement

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 24, 2018) — The Department of Asian Languages and Literatures of the University of Minnesota is hosting the “Civil Rights Movement and Performing Arts,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 in room 105 of Tate Hall, 116 Church St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455.

PJ and Roy Hirabayashi, the founders of San Jose Taiko, are the guest performers for the February performance. of TaikoArts Midwest as part of a free monthly concert series called “Taiko Tuesday.” The presentation at the U of MN is in addition to the performance 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 performance at Gremlin Theater, 550 Vandalia St, St Paul, MN 55114.

For more information, contact Michiko T. Buchanan at [email protected].