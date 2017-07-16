OCA welcomes 28th class of summer interns

Washington, D.C. (July 11, 2017) — OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates is proud to welcome the OCA 2017 summer interns.

Through OCA’s internship program, students are placed at various political and nonprofit institutions in Washington, D.C. where they have opportunities to work on advocacy and policy and explore their identity and heritage. Alumni of the program have brought back greater advocacy and civic engagement to their college campuses and local communities. For many, their OCA internship was the starting point of their commitment to social justice and advocacy.

“The OCA Internship Program is truly one of the organization’s signature programs. This summer, we are excited to welcome 17 extremely talented and promising young leaders to Washington, DC for what many alumni, including myself, consider a life-changing summer. We are truly building a pipeline of AAPI leaders who make an incredible impact in their community,” said Kendall Kosai, OCA National Deputy Director.

Please join us in welcoming the 2017 OCA Summer Interns:

Aimee Hwang – University of Chicago Alekhya Chaparala – Cornell University

Alvin Zhang – Washington University in St. Louis Benjamin Tran – University of California, Irvine

Christine Lee – Duke University

Gao Ly Moua – Minnesota State University, Mankato Herico “Coco” Aiten – Portland State University

Hiep Nguyen – University of Washington

Hoyon Mephokee – University of Wisconsin-Madison Jaylia Yan – Arizona State University

Jerome Tirso – University of Virginia

Joyce Nguy – University of California, Irvine Justin Lo – North Carolina State University Molly Clark – Hamilton College

Quyen Hoang – Michigan State University Rose Montgomery – University of Virginia Sean McGovern – University of Maryland

To learn more about our current interns please click here to read their biographies or visit www.ocanational.org.

The 29th annual OCA Internship Program is generously sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation, the Comcast Foundation, the William & Sinforosa Tan Kaung Internship Endowment Fund, the Mary Ann & Paul C. Yu Internship Fund, and the Jessie and Claudine Cheng Internship Fund.

Intern travel is also generously provided by Southwest Airlines, the official airline and sponsor of youth travel for the OCA National Internship Program. For a full list of interns, placements and donation opportunities, please visit www.ocanational.org.

OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates is a national organization of community advocates dedicated to improving the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans (APAs).