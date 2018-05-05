OCA opposes White House consideration to restrict Chinese researchers

Washington, D.C. (May 3, 2018) — OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates is extremely concerned by the White House’s reported consideration to prevent Chinese citizens from entering the States. According to the New York Times, the Administration is discussing whether or not they should restrict Chinese graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, or others related to the technology industry from coming into the U.S.

This news follows FBI Director Wray’s comments in February 2018, when he told Congress that Chinese students posed counterintelligence risks to national security.

“An entire ban on Chinese students and scientists would be nothing more than another set of discriminatory policies based on yellow peril and xenophobic fears. This is nothing more than a continuation of the Chinese Exclusion Act,” said Ken Lee, OCA National CEO. “Individuals who actually commit espionage should be persecuted, but racially profiling an entire ethnic group as spies is extremely dangerous. A policy like this would send a message to Americans that all Chinese people, regardless of country of citizenship, should be feared and surveilled. Foreign Chinese researchers, students, and naturalized citizens have been integral to the growth of the United States’ economy, especially our technology industry. The White House must not racially profile Chinese Americans, and cannot succumb again to our country’s past mistakes. President Trump should find actual espionage solutions rather than create unfounded regulations based on fear.”

OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates is a national organization of community advocates dedicated to improving the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).