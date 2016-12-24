Northfield Lutheran college museum exhibiting Hindu temple

Reno, Nev. (Dec. 22, 2016) — Flaten Art Museum of St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., run by Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, is showcasing drawings exploring the Hindu temple of Angkor Wat, built in the first half of 12th century dedicated to Lord Vishnu in what is now Cambodia.

These drawings are part of exhibition titled “Anastylosis Project” and the exhibit will continue through Jan. 22, 2017.

The expansive drawings by Art Professor Mary Griep examine Angkor Wat, said to be the largest religious monument in the world. “Anastylosis,” according to Museum release, refers to the practice of restoring a monument by dismantling and rebuilding the structure using the original methods and materials as closely as possible.

In a statement, Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism in Reno, Nev., said he commended Flaten Art Museum for exhibiting the renowned Hindu temple drawings.

“The art had a long and rich tradition in Hinduism and ancient Sanskrit literature talked about religious paintings of deities on wood or cloth,” Zed said.

Zed said he urges major art museums of the world, including Musee du Louvre and Musee d’Orsay of Paris, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Los Angeles Getty Center, Uffizi Gallery of Florence (Italy), Art Institute of Chicago, Tate Modern of London, Prado Museum of Madrid, National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, etc., to frequently organize Hindu art focused exhibitions, thus sharing the rich Hindu art heritage with the rest of the world.

St. Olaf College sits on a 300-acre campus and is said to be a leading liberal arts college, was founded in 1874 by Norwegian Lutheran immigrants. It offers majors in 39 disciplines.

With students from all 50 U.S. states and 80 foreign countries, the St. Olaf College mission statement include examining faith and values. Flaten Art Museum has over 4,000 artifacts from around the world. Larry Stranghoener, David R. Anderson and Jane Becker Nelson are Board of Regents chair, president and museum director respectively.

