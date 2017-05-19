Mixed Heritage Conference 2017 – “Who are you?” Reclaiming Identity Through Storytelling and Narrative

Saturday, May 20th

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UCLA James West Alumni CenterThe Mixed Student Union (MSU) is excited to present their 5th Annual Mixed Heritage Conference. This year’s theme ‘Who Are You?’- Reclaiming Identity through Storytelling and Narrative” will be centered around changing the question from “what are you?” to “who are you” in an effort to highlight our unique experiences, accomplishments and struggles as mixed individuals. They hope to delve deeper into the “mixed experience” and create a welcoming community for all.

Please RSVP in order to receive lunch: https://goo.gl/forms/H0USQkUFEJP9MSWD2

Organized by the UCLA Mixed Student Union in cooperation with the UCLA Mixed Alumni Association. Sponsored by UCLA AASC’s George and Sakaye Aratani Endowed Chair on the Japanese American Incarceration, Redress, and Community.