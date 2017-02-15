Metropolitan State and Nagasaki University to open exchange program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 14, 2017) — An agreement on academic cooperation between Nagasaki University and Metropolitan State University will open up an exchange program for students.

The agreement between the universities is the newest connection between Saint Paul and Nagasaki, which have been sister cities for over 60 years. This memorandum will allow students from Metropolitan State to study in Japan for long and short term sessions. As part of the exchange, Metropolitan State will host an equal number of Nagasaki University students.

The memorandum of understanding will be signed by President Virginia “Ginny” Arthur at a ceremony from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 15, at Metropolitan State University, Saint Paul Campus, in the Great Hall of New Main. The event will feature representatives from both institutions, area elected officials, including Mayor Chris Coleman, higher education leaders, and members of the Saint Paul Nagasaki Sister City Committee, as well as the Honorary Consul for Japan to Minneapolis. The ceremony will be followed by a reception.

“Because Saint Paul and Nagasaki have been sister cities for over 60 years, Metropolitan State University and the Saint Paul-Nagasaki Sister City Committee have been collaborating to promote peace, justice and international understanding,” says Sumiko Otsubo, professor of history at Metropolitan State University. “Former Interim President Dr. Devinder Malhotra visited Nagasaki as part of Saint Paul Mayor Chris Coleman’s delegation in October 2015. Dr. Malhotra met Nagasaki University President Shigeru Katamine and discussed the possibility of academic cooperation at that time. The signing of the memorandum of understanding on academic exchange and student exchange in February 2017 is the result of that discussion.”

This MoU allows Metropolitan State students to study at Nagasaki University in two ways. Firstly, participation in NU’s Summer Seminar on the Environment (Aug. 18-30, 2017); and secondly, a semester or year-long study in a chosen area.

“It is amazing to witness so many signs of goodwill that keep coming to us. Otsubo said. “It will expand Metropolitan State students’ opportunities to see and experience the world.”

The programs are sponsored by Executive Vice President and Provost Carol Bormann Young and Associate Provost Doug Knowlton.

