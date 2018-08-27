Macalester College Events Calendar for September 2018

September 2018 ~ Events Calendar

Fri., Sep. 14 – Wed., Oct. 25

kNOw Spaces – Artist Jordan Weber

kNOw Spaces is both a sculptural exhibition and programmatic artwork by Jordan Weber which critiques our society’s ability to provide sustainable practices. His works examines agricultural systems, including soil and air cleansing on superfund sites and sustainable food supplies, to cultural sustainability — which bodies are in a position to sustain themselves, which are resourced to survive, systematically, and which are disadvantaged, structurally. The artist seeks to find collaborative solutions to rebuild towards communal empowerment through new ecologies, devoting spaces, and through spiritual reflection and meditation. Jordan J. Weber is an artist and activist working and living in Des Moines, Iowa. Weber works with inner-city communities nationwide, with a focus on the Midwest.

+ Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, FREE, 651-696-6279.

+ Gallery hours: Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Thu. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. Noon – 4 p.m.

Friday, September 14

kNOw Spaces – Jordan Weber Opening reception,

The opening reception will feature a Guzheng performance by Jarrelle Barton and free haircuts from Gawolo Irving of Minneapolis.

+ Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, FREE, 6 – 9 p.m., 651-696-6279.

Tuesday, September 25

Equity, Justice, & Difference at Home and Abroad with Nirmala Erevelles

Dr. Nirmala Erevelles, from the University of Alabama Department of Educational Leadership, Technology, and Policy Studies, will speak on: Empire’s Other Other: Feminist Disability Studies in Transnational Context. Joan Ostrove, of the Psychology Department, will moderate, and the event is co-sponsored by The Kofi Annan Institute for Global Citizenship and the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department.

+ Davis Court, Markim Hall, 1595 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., FREE, 4:45 – 6:15 p.m., 651-696-6382.

Thursday, September 27

The Red Wheelbarrow: An English Major’s Trip from Poetry to Psycholinguistics and Back, Inaugural Lecture of R. Brooke Lea as Professor of Psychology

A cognitive psychologist interested in reasoning and language, R. Brooke Lea studies the moment-to-moment mental processes that allow us to comprehend language and understand logical relations. His work has appeared in numerous research journals.

The recipient of the Mink Award for outstanding teaching in psychology, Lea has worked with students in his research lab for the past 20 years. He serves on the editorial board of Psychological Bulletin. He is the DeWitt Wallace Professor of Psychology and has been teaching at Macalester since 1998.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., FREE, 4:45 – 5:45 p.m., 651-696-6223.