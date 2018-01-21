Macalester College events calendar for February 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 18, 2018) — Macalester College has released its February 2018 events calendar. All events take place on campus at 1600 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, Minn.

Ruthann Godollei: HELLMOUTH

January 26 – March 4

The Hellmouth is a medieval motif depicting the damned and the unrepentant swallowed by the gaping jaws of a demonic beast. Drawing on the bluster and bombast of antique circus imagery the artist researched at Circus World Museum in Baraboo Wis., Macalester Art Professor Ruthann Godollei’s work drags up the twisted and pathetic underbelly of the current presidential administration’s “big show.”

Opening Reception

Friday, January 26

6 – 9 pm

Big Mouth, Big Game Printmaking Bowl

Thursday, February 1

7–9 pm

+ Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, FREE, 651-696-6416.

+ Gallery hours: Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Thu. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. Noon – 4 p.m.

African Music Ensemble Concert

Saturday, February 10

African Music Ensemble concert under the direction of Sowah Mensah.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m.; FREE, 651-696-6808/[email protected] .edu.

The Macalester College Theatre and Dance Department presents SLUT THE PLAY by Katie Cappiello

Friday, Feb. 16

SLUT: The Play by Katie Cappiello is a powerful piece of theatre that explores rape culture through the lens of one high school that is upturned in the wake of a violent attack. Gloria Steinem has called the work “truthful, raw, and immediate.” Directed by Signe Harriday.

+ The Loch in the lower level of the Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., 7:30 pm. Ticket prices: General Admission, $7, Seniors and Groups, $5. For more information, call 651-696-6359 or go to macalester.edu/boxoffice.

Additional performances:

Sat., Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18, at 2:00 p.m.

Content Warning: Scenes in the play explicitly illuminate sexual assault. The production is aware of the difficult nature of the material and encourages audience members to take any space they need.

Thursday, February 22

The 19th Annual American Studies Conference with Keynote address by Yuichiro Onishi ’95, professor of African American & African Studies, University of Minnesota

Yuichiro Onishi, Professor of African American & African Studies at the University of Minnesota, will address race and diversity in higher education from the 1960s to the present. Onishi will sign copies of his book, Transpacific Antiracism: Afro-Asian Solidarity in 20th Century Black America, Japan, and Okinawa. The event honors the 50th Anniversary of the Expanding Educational Opportunities program for students.

Speakers

– Opening Remarks: Donna Maeda, dean of the Institute for Global Citizenship and professor of American Studies, Macalester College.

– Introduction: Karin Aguilar-San Juan, professor of American Studies, Macalester College.

– Keynote Address: Yuichiro Onishi ’95, professor of African American & African Studies, University of Minnesota.

Panelists

– Shelley Carthen Watson ’82, former trustee and Catharine Lealtad Service to Society Award winner.

– Zeam Porter ’20, Macalester student.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., 7 p.m.; FREE, 651-696-6279.

The Poet Sings: Emily Dickinson

Thursday, February 22

Grammy-award winning artists Sonja Tengblad, Eric Neuville, and Michelle Schumann explore Emily Dickinson’s poetry through the works of today’s best living composers of vocal music. This 85-minute, non-stop program shatters the 4th wall and invites you right into Emily’s living room, into a conversation through her enlightened and truth-seeking words.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE,

651-696-6808/[email protected] edu.

Orchestra Concerto Concert

Friday, February 23

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, 651-696 6808 or [email protected].