Macalester College December events calendar

Material Futurity

Now through Sunday, Dec. 16

Co-curated by Jehra Patrick, Law Warschaw Gallery Director and Curator, and Susannah Magers, an Oakland-based independent curator and writer, Material Futurity brings together contemporary artists from across the United States working in video, performance, sculpture, fiber, painting, digital projects, and mixed media. These artists’ practices prioritize re-working, mutability, potential, and fluidity—locating futurity, in conversation with the past and present, as a speculative and generative site. Featuring recent work by Diedrick Brackens (Los Angeles, Calif.), Jeffrey Gibson (New York, N.Y.), Sahar Khoury (Oakland, Calif.), Grace Rosario Perkins (Oakland, Calif.), Anna Luisa Petrisko (Los Angeles, Calif.), Chris Bogia (Queens, N.Y.), Jade Yumang (Vancouver, BC, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Chicago, Ill).

+ Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, FREE, 651-696-6279

+ Gallery hours: Mon., Tue, and Fri. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Wed. and Thu. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. Noon – 4 p.m.

Choir Concert

Saturday, Dec. 1

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.

Chamber Ensembles Concert

Sunday, Dec. 2

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.

Mac Jazz Concert

Sunday, Dec. 2

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.

The Macalester College Theater and Dance Department presents Distracted

Friday, Dec. 7

By Lisa Loomer. Directed by Jack Reuler, Artistic Director of Mixed Blood Theatre. In the comedy Distracted, the mother of a moody, foul-mouthed, easily distracted nine-year-old son seeks relief from his tirades. When he is diagnosed with ADHD, she goes to a variety of specialists and gets a wide range of opinions from neighbors, teachers, and her spouse. The play explores possible contributors to ADHD, as well as contemporary debates surrounding diagnosis and treatment. The play’s points of view are controversial, especially for the medical and education community, but familiar to families.

+ Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S 4th St, Minneapolis, Minn., 7:30 p.m., for more information, call 651-696-6359 or go to macalester.edu/boxoffice.

Additional performances:

+ Sat., Dec., 8, Thu. – Sat., Dec.13-15 at 7:30 p.m.

+ Sun., Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Orchestra Concert

Friday, Dec. 7

The Macalester Symphony Orchestra will perform the “Coriolan” Overture by Ludwig van Beethoven as well as two songs by Leonard Bernstein in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth. The Orchestra will conclude with the brilliant, romantic “Gaelic” Symphony by American composer Amy Beach. The concert will be conducted by Mark Mandarano.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.

University of MN Professor Melissa Sellew on “Manuscript Discoveries from Egypt”

Saturday, Dec. 8

Co-sponsored by Macalester’s Anthropology Department and the Archaeological Institute of America, aiamn.blogspot.com.

+ John B. Davis Lecture Hall, Ruth Stricker Dayton Campus Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., 11 a.m., FREE; [email protected], 651-696-6381.

Early Music Ensemble Concert

Saturday, Dec. 8

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.

African Music Ensemble Concert

Saturday, Dec. 8

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.

Asian Music Ensemble Concert

Sunday, Dec. 9

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.

Jazz and Popular Music Combos Concert

Monday, Dec. 10

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Music Building, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, [email protected], 651-696-6808.