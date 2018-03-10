Macalester College April Calendar of Events

Thu., April 5

China and the American Revolution: Rebellion, Sovereignty, and An East Indies Trade for a New Nation. Talk by Brown University Prof. Caroline Frank

The Boston Tea Party has legendary status in U.S. history as one of the initial acts of a “free-born” people resisting tyrannical rulers and oppression. But why did the importation of Chinese tea provoke such a radical response—political, martial, and rhetorical—when colonists had tolerated and excused over a century of antagonistic British mercantilist legislation? Frank’s talk examines the fundamental significance of China at the time of the American Revolution. Her topic will be based on her book Objectifying China, Imagining America: Chinese Commodities in Early America. Sponsored by: Asian Languages and Cultures Department, Media and Cultural Studies Department, International Studies Department, Department of Multicultural Life and APA (Asian Pacific Awareness), and USCPFA-MN (US-China Peoples Friendship Association – Minnesota)

+ Carnegie Hall 206, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., FREE, 5 p.m., 651-696-6000.

Sat., April 7

Pipe Band Concert

Directed by Mike Breidenbach

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 7 p.m., Admission: $10 for Adults, $5 for children. Contact: [email protected].

Sun., April 8

Chopin Society presents Pianist Richard Goode

Making his fourth appearance with the Chopin Society is Richard Goode, one of the world’s most treasured musicians, whose profound connection to the music and magical quality at the keyboard have earned him a large and devoted following. A native of New York, he received the Young Concert Artists Award, First Prize at the Clara Haskil Competition (1973), and the Avery Fisher Prize. Early in his career, now spanning more than fifty years, he focused mainly on chamber and other collaborative performances. From 1999-2013, he served with fellow-pianist Mitsuko Uchida as co-director of the renowned Marlboro Music Festival. He has played in virtually all the world’s major concert halls and with its premier orchestras and conductors. Program: William Byrd, Bach, Beethoven and Debussy.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., Tickets call 612-822-0123 or [email protected].

Sun., April 15

Early Music Ensemble and Viol Consort present “Les Nations”

The Macalester Early Music Ensemble, directed by Clea Galhano, and the Viol Consort, directed by Julie Elhard, present a musical celebration of nations.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Sun., April 15

Mac Jazz Concert

Directed by Joan Griffith.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Fri., April 20

Choral Concert

Directed by Michael McGaghie.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Sat., April 21

Chamber Ensemble Concert

Directed by Cecilia Espinosa.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Sun., April 22

Asian Music Ensemble Concert

Directed by Chuen-Fung Wong.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 3 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Sun., April 22

Wind Ensemble Concert

Directed by Aaron Isakson.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 7:30 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Fri., April 27

Orchestra Concert

Directed by Cecilia Espinosa.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Sat., April 28

African Music Ensemble Concert

Directed by Sowah Mensah.

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Sun., April 29

Bauer Composition Class Concert

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 7 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].

Mon., April 30

Pop & Jazz Combos Concert

Directed by Peter Hennig

+ Mairs Concert Hall, Music Building Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn., 8 p.m., FREE, Contact: [email protected].