Richardson, Texas — The Indian American Muslim Council (iamc.com) is hosting the lecture, “Is India Headed Towards Ethnic Cleansing?” to be delivered by Aman Wadud, a human rights attorney from the Indian state of Assam.

The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the University of Texas, in Hoblitzelle Hall 2,402, Dallas Rutford Ave., Richardson, Texas. The event is FREE, but RSVP is requested. Refreshments will be provided.

The program is aimed to educate and raise awareness about the current situation in India and why millions of people are on the streets protesting against a new bigoted and discriminatory law called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA in combination with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise that requires people to provide documents such as birth or property certificates to prove their citizenship, lays the legal foundation to de-naturalize millions and/or relegate them to second class citizens. Millions of Indian citizens, especially the poor, are bound to come up short of the proof-of-citizenship documents that the NRC will seek from them, as happened with 1.9 million people under the NRC in the Indian state of Assam last August.

After the NRC exercise in Assam, the Indian government hastily moved parliament to enact the CAA to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. The nefarious and sectarian intent of the Indian government is obvious as it is now all set to release all detained people EXCEPT MUSLIMS based on the new citizenship criteria in the CAA. Thus the CAA has only one aim: to deny citizenship to millions of Indian Muslims and other marginalized communities whom the Government wishes to designate as foreigners under the NRC. This comes on the heels of several moves by the Indian government in recent months that seem designed to punish Muslims. The home minister of India, Amit Shah, has also proclaimed that the NRC will be implemented not just in Assam, but the rest of India and people with ‘questionable citizenship’ belonging to any faith other than Islam need not worry. The Indian government has already embarked on building the largest network of detention centers in the world. This is exactly the model of Nazi Germany and is reminiscent of the anti-Semitic Nuremberg laws which were precursors to an actual genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Hours after India’s Parliament passed the CAA on 11 December 2019, Genocide Watch, a U.S. based watchdog, told a Congressional briefing on U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., that “a genocide was on the way in India.” As Americans who cherish our core values of liberty, justice and equality, we cannot be silent spectators to the rollout of a genocide in India. We urge all people of conscience to resist these unjust laws. Please come and learn and see what you can do to prevent ethnic cleansing and/or a genocide in India.

Aman Wadud litigates and defends people accused of being illegal migrants and those who are detained in various detention centers of Assam. Aman worked extensively in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process and traveled to various districts in the Indian state of Assam to educate people about NRC. He represented several detainees and got them released after years of illegal detention. He also organizes training programs for lawyers who advocate as members of the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam. He recently founded the Justice and Liberty Initiative to provide pro bono legal aid to NRC excluded people who can’t afford lawyers. Aman has also been continuously writing about the citizenship issue in India and the violation of due process before the Foreigners Tribunal.

