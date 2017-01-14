Kelly Tsai honors Americorps volunteers with ‘To Find Your Place in the World’

NEW YORK (Jan. 13, 2017) — “To Find Your Place in the World,” a 3.5 minute animated video from acclaimed spoken word artist Kelly Tsai is now on Youtube at https://youtu.be/MVNTLysY4ak.

Tsai said she collaborated with illustrator and animator Ryan Hartley Smith, sound editor Mike Skinner and beatmaker Norvis Jr. to create the video to her spoken word lyrics and narration.

“Ryan is so amazing, that this project was one of the winners of American Illustration 35, which selects only the top 3 percent of over 10,000 entries,” Tsai said. “I wrote this poem to honor the 900,000 people who’ve done Americorps, and the millions more who improve communities daily via positive social change.”

To create the video, Tsai and Ryan and brainstormed their own experiences as Americorps alumni. Ryan was a VISTA volunteer and Tsai was a Public Allies volunteer after graduating from Southern Illinois University.

The two looked at dozens of volunteer testimonials in areas as diverse as reproductive health, disaster relief, veterans affairs, education, urban agriculture and others.

“I hope this video provides light in this cray, cray time,” Tsai said. “There is so much we can do to show up for what we care about. Please share if this moves you or can move someone you love!”

For more frequent updates visit Tsai on her webpage, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. She is currently booking her 2017 calendar. Email May Takahashi at [email protected] for inquiries.

