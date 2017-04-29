Karen Umemoto to discuss work on youth development and justice reform at UCLA

THIS WEEK – MAY 3 & 4
EVENTS WITH CANDIDATEDr. Karen Umemoto
Professor
University of Hawai’i at Manoa
The UCLA Institute of American Cultures and Asian American Studies Center (AASC) invite you to join us for events with AASC Director Candidate, Dr. Karen Umemoto, on May 3rd & 4th.

Karen Umemoto, PhD, is Chair and Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.  Her research and practice focus on community planning and development along with youth development and juvenile justice reform.  Her publications include The Truce: Lessons from an LA Gang War (2006) and Jacked Up and Unjust: Pacific Islander Teens Confronting Violent Legacies (2016).

Vision Presentation by Dr. Karen Umemoto
“Synergy and Relevance: Building Community and Capacity at the Asian American Studies Center”

Wednesday, May 3, 2017
4:00PM to 5:00PM
UCLA Faculty Center  – Cypress Room

The search committee welcomes candidate evaluations from faculty, staff, and students affiliated with AASC.
Community Meet and Greet Reception
Candidate remarks, Q&A about the AASC Directorship, & Reception

Wednesday, May 3, 2017
6:00PM to 7:30PM
UCLA Faculty Center  – Cypress Room

Refreshments will be served.
Free parking provided to AASC community members – must RSVP to[email protected].

The search committee welcomes candidate evaluations from community members.
Research Presentation by Dr. Karen Umemoto
“The Overrepresentation of Native Hawaiians in the Juvenile Justice System and Transformative Planning Praxis”

Thursday, May 4, 2017
11:30AM-12:30 PM
UCLA Public Affairs 2355

The search committee welcomes candidate evaluations from faculty, staff, and students affiliated with AASC and the Luskin School of Public Affairs.
RSVP for Events with Karen Umemoto
LOCATION INFORMATION
The Vision Presentation and Community Reception on May 3rd will take place at the UCLA Faculty Center in the Cypress Room. The UCLA Faculty Center is located at 480 Charles E. Young Drive East, Los Angeles, CA 90095, near the corner of Hilgard Ave and Westholme Blvd. Please follow the signs at the Faculty Center to go downstairs to the Cypress Room.

The Research Presentation on May 4th will take place at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, Room 2355. UCLA Luskin is located on the northeast side of campus, at 337 Charles E Young Drive East, adjacent to the Sculpture Garden.

All the events are wheelchair-accessible. Please note that UCLA is a non-smoking campus.

PARKING

Purchase a day pass (cash only) at an information booth (closest location would be Westholme and Hilgard) or purchase hourly parking at a pay-by-space station (cash or card). For those attending the Community Reception, please email[email protected] to reserve your complimentary parking pass.

  • For UCLA Faculty Center: Parking Lot 2 (P2) Enter campus from Hilgard Ave at Westholme Blvd or Manning Drive. The Faculty Center is just north of the Westholme Ave entrance.
  • For UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs (Luskin): Parking Lot 3 (P3) Enter north campus from Hilgard Ave, just below Sunset Blvd or at Wyton Ave. If coming from Wyton Ave, turn right onto Charles E. Young Drive and head north. Follow signs for pay-by-space parking. When exiting parking structure, head south past Melnitz Hall and the Sculpture Garden. Luskin will be on your left.
