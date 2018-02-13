James Beard award winning chef Vivian Howard headlines “Roots Run Deep” fundraiser

Star of PBS’ “A Chef’s Life” Visits Oahu in a Benefit for the Hawaii Les Dames d’Escoffier

HONOLULU (Feb. 12, 2018) — Les Dames d’Escoffier Hawaii Chapter is holding its annual fundraiser, “Roots Run Deep” on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Mari’s Gardens to benefit their “Dames who Donate” Scholarship Fund.

Chef Vivian Howard was last year’s James Beard Award winner for Outstanding Personality/Host for her work in PBS’ popular show “A Chef’s Life,” and is a four-time James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef in America: Southeast. Vivian, a Dame herself, will be joined by local Chef Ed Kenney, who hosts his own Emmy Award winning PBS show, “Family Ingredients.”

Ed is also a four-time James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef in America: West. The evening will feature Kenney and Howard alongside some of the members of the Hawaii chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, including Lee Anne Wong, Michelle Karr-Ueoka, Jackie Lau, Maria Short and Abigail Langlas among many others.

The grazing style culinary event, that will also offer some VIP reserved seating tickets, is luau-themed and will include kalua pig prepared by Ed Kenney in a traditional imu and a Southern twist on a local favorite highlighting taro by Vivian Howard. Some of the menu will feature hand-picked items from Howard’s critically acclaimed new cookbook Deep Run Roots. Copies of Deep Run Roots are available for pre-purchase when you buy your event ticket, to be picked up and signed by Chef Vivian at the event. Quantities are limited.

Roots Run Deep Full menu:

Jackie Lau/HFM (all islands)

Smokey Chili Pepper Tomato Shot with Pipikaula

Beth Fuller/Lava Lava Beach Club (Waikoloa, Hawaii Island; Kapaa, Kauai)

Squash-Onion Smother; Squash Pickle Salad

Lee Anne Wong/Koko Head Cafe (Kaimuki, Oahu)

Ulu-Kalo Luau Stew with Coconut & Sweet Onions

Kathy Masunaga/Sweet Revenge (Oahu)

Purple Sweet Potato Maui Onion Bread with Lilikoi Butter; Ahi Poke Pie

Aletha Thomas/Monkeypod Jam (Lawai, Kauai)

Creamed Collards with Pickled Collard Stems; Lillie’s Fried Cornbread and Monkeypod Tomato Jam

Jocelyn Leigh McCann & David Passanisi/EAT Honolulu (Oahu)

Cumin-Crusted Tilapia w/Sweet and Sour Beet Bottoms and Tops

Amy Ferguson/Ferguson Catering (Hawaii Island)

Spoonbread with Sausage Ragout

Maria Short/Short N Sweet Bakery (Hilo, Hawaii Island)

Pecan Chewy Bars

Abigail Langlas/Cake Works (Honolulu, Oahu)

Peanut, Pepsi & Bourbon Float

Michelle Karr-Ueoka/MW Restaurant (Honolulu, Oahu)

Coconut Cake

Dames’ Specialty Drinks:

Satomi Goo/The Tea Chest (all islands)

Mamaki Mojito

Cheryl To/PacifiKool (Honolulu, Oahu)

Kool Punch (non-alcoholic)

Amy Bender/Kai Vodka (all islands)

Specialty Drink

Coffee & Tea:

Marilyn Kiriakos-Askari/Hawaiian Paradise Coffee (all islands)

Satomi Goo/The Tea Chest (all islands)

Tickets are available through the LDEI Hawai website at https://www.ldeihawaii.org/event/roots-run-deep/.

When: March 18, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Price: $150, General Seating, under our event tent and along the garden perimeter; $200 VIP, Preferred Garden Seating, with table service and exclusive wine selections

Location: Mari’s Gardens, Mililani, Hawaii

Special thanks to our generous sponsors including 2 Lady Farmers, Aloha Beer, Armstrong Produce, Chef Zone, Counter + Culture, Gourmet Foods Hawaii, Ka Lei Eggs, Kai Vodka, KoHana Rum, Mari’s Gardens, Menehune Water, Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, Tropical Dreams Ice Cream and Young’s Market Company.

Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) is a worldwide organization of women dedicated to creating a culture in the community that fosters excellence and promotes the achievement of women in culinary professions through educational and charitable activities. For more information visit http://www.ldei.org/.

The Hawaii Chapter of Les Dames d’ Escoffier International’s goal is to offer Scholarships for Education and Continuing Education Grants for Mentorships both locally and abroad, to Kama’aina female applicants who are pursuing careers in the food, fine beverage and hospitality industries. These awards range between $500 – $5000 and are based on financial need, achievement, experience, and potential for success in the culinary trade. The Mission of “Dames who Donate” is to promote and inspire local women to dream big and become leaders in their chosen field.

Website: https://www.ldeihawaii.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LDEIhawaii/