Grants for youth

Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Jan. 30, 2018) — The Brooklyns Youth Council, in partnership with Youthprise, is accepting applications for 2018 YouthBank grants.

This grant will be geared towards youth and teen-led organizations that are ready to take initiatives to address barriers that are hindering young people from success in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center.

Candidates will go through a two-step process. They will fill out an application and have an interview. We recommend applying now as funding is limited.

For more information or to view the application, visit: http://bit.ly/BYCgrant. Grant winners will be announced on a rolling basis.