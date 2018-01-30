Full scholarships for urban students of color to attend University of St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 30, 2018) — Applications are now open for the Dease Scholarship Program at the University of St. Thomas.

The Dease scholarship was named in honor of St. Thomas’ 14th president, the Reverend Dennis Dease, who was committed to making certain a college education is accessible to admitted students from all socio-economic backgrounds. The full-tuition scholarships are generally awarded to students of color, who are first-generation students and graduates from urban high schools who demonstrate commitment to academic excellence, leadership and their communities.

The Dease Scholarship Program is competitive. Students wishing to compete must be admitted to the University of St. Thomas and meet all other scholarship program guidelines. The deadline for application is Feb. 21, 2018. Apply at: https://www.stthomas.edu/scholarships.

Over its 10-year history, the Dease Scholarship Program has successfully supported more than 200 St. Thomas students. Dease scholarships are renewable and thereby offer an outstanding opportunity for students to earn a four-year degree at St. Thomas.

The success of the Dease Scholarship Program is a reflection of the character and quality of Dease scholars. When current recipients of Dease scholarships were asked to describe their purpose, vision for the future and their personal values, the following themes emerged:

Education

Family

Advancement of others

Discovery

Making others proud

Humility

Perseverance

Dedication

Courage

To build a solid foundation of success, Dease scholars live on campus the first two years of their University of St. Thomas career, and have a collection of programming initiatives that they are expected to participate in throughout their four years at St. Thomas. These initiatives are focused on building community, providing one-on-one support, and fostering academic, career and leadership success. Activities including a retreat, meetings with university and community leaders, academic and career support and advising sessions, mentoring and events with other Dease scholars. Scholars are also expected to become involved in service opportunities and activities on campus.

The Dease Scholarship Program supersedes any merit award that St. Thomas may have already awarded. Students demonstrating financial need are eligible to receive need-based federal aid (Pell, SEOG, etc.) and MN state grants (if eligible) to meet the remaining cost for room and board. For many students with high financial need, the combination of the Dease Scholarship, federal aid and MN state grants meets the full cost of St. Thomas’ tuition, fees, room and board. Funds from all sources may not exceed the cost for tuition, fees, room and board, and an allowance for books and personal expenses.

Located in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, the University of St. Thomas is a private, liberal arts university that emphasizes values-based education and career preparation. With approximately 10,000 students, it is Minnesota’s largest private, nonprofit college or university. Inspired by Catholic intellectual tradition, the University of St. Thomas educates students to be morally responsible leaders who think critically, act wisely and work skillfully to advance the common good. The university has three campuses: St. Paul, Minneapolis and Rome, Italy.