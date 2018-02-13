MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 13, 2018) — The Asian American Studies Program of the University of Minnesota will host a Creativity in Asian American Activism on March 2, featuring works of artists John Matsunaga and Boone Nguyen.

At 1 p.m., Matsunaga will hold a mini exhibition and artist talk with an introduction and commentary by Michelle Lee, a graduate student in American Studies. The talk is hosted by Asian Pacific American Resource Center and is free and open to the public at Appleby Hall room 311, 128 Pleasant St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455.

At 3 p.m., Nguyen will hold an artist talk with an introduction by Yuichiro Onishi and commentary by Diyah Larasati of the U of MN Theatre Arts and Dance department. The event is free and open to the public in Walter Library Room 101, 117 Pleasant St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2059305557650107. Find out more at the event’s Facebook Event page at

The U of MN Events Calendar link to the event is at https://events.umn.edu/Online/article/event_b/775062E8-795E-4A25-8A2B-CF401AE71512.