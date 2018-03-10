China and the American Revolution presentation

St. Paul, Minn. (March 10, 2018) — Macalester College will host a talk by Prof. Caroline Frank of Brown University, on the topic of “ China and the American Revolution: Rebellion, Sovereignty, and An East Indies Trade for a New Nation” at

5 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, in room 2016 of Carnegie Hall at Macalester College, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn . The event is free and open to the public.

The Boston Tea Party has legendary status in U.S. history as one of the initial acts of a “free-born” people resisting tyrannical rulers and oppression. But why did the importation of Chinese tea provoke such a radical response — political, martial, and rhetorical — when colonists had tolerated and excused over a century of antagonistic British mercantilist legislation?

Frank’s talk examines the fundamental significance of China at the time of the American Revolution. Her topic will be based on her book Objectifying China, Imagining America: Chinese Commodities in Early America.