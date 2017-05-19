Bloodless: A VR Documentary Film by Gina Kim

Wednesday, May 24th

3:45 to 5 p.m. — VR Viewing Experience (RSVP Required!)

UCLA Melnitz Hall TV3

5 to 7 p.m. — Artist Talk

UCLA Melnitz Hall Darren Star Screening Room

“Bloodless” (written and directed by Gina Kim) is a ten-minute virtual reality (VR) fil that deals with comfort women for the US-army stationed in South Korea since the 1950s. The film traces the last living moments of a real-life comfort woman who was brutally murdered by a US soldier at the Dongducheon Camptown in South Korea in 1992. This film was shot on location where the crime took place, bringing to light ongoing experiences at the 96 camp towns near or around the US military bases.

Director Gina Kim’s five feature-length films have screened at more than 80 prestigious international film festivals and venues all over the world, including Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Locarno, San Sebastian, and Rotterdam Film Festival. Never Forever was the first co-production between the US / Korea and theatrically released in France, Korea and the US. Final Recipe was wide-released in China over 3,000 theaters. She taught film theory and production as the first Asian woman to teach at the Department of Visual and Environmental Studies at Harvard University. Kim is currently an Assistant Professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Sponsored by Dankook University Graduate School of Cinematic Content (BK 21 Plus), Venta VR, UCLA Center for the Study of Women, UCLA Center for Korean Studies, UCLA Institute of American Cultures, and UCLA Asian American Studies Center.

To RSVP for the VR viewing experience, email Sharon Choi ([email protected])