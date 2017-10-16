Bande to chair Internal Medicine at University of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Oct. 16, 2017) — Dinesh Bande, MD, clinical associate professor of medicine at the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) and hospitalist with Sanford Health, has been named the new chair of the SMHS Department of Internal Medicine.

Bande is based in Fargo, N.D., and has been the UND SMHS Internal Medicine clerkship director for third-year medical students since 2015. He is assuming the role long held by chair emeritus William P. Newman, MD.

“Having been in the UND SMHS system for almost a decade, it has truly been an honor not only to train here, but to go on to serve the community and teach medical students and residents,” Bande said. “We like to think that it is our responsibility as a team to ‘train our own to take care of our own,’ which I hope becomes a mantra here.”

Among other responsibilities, in his new role Bande will work with SMHS leadership and faculty to lead an academic Internal Medicine Department that will continue to support the School’s goal of being a national leader in rural medicine, patient-centered learning, and research. Reporting to UND SMHS Senior Associate Dean for Medicine and Research Marc D. Basson, MD, PhD, MBA, FACS, Bande will oversee the department’s education, research, clinical care, training, and service programs. He will also direct internal medicine education and clinical activity throughout North Dakota.

“Dr. Bande brings to this position immense enthusiasm, a real understanding of how our system works, and a rich and diverse background in medical care, education, and hospital process improvement,” Basson said. “Well-regarded by students and faculty alike, he is the perfect person to lead our Department of Internal Medicine.”

Bande completed his medical education at the University of Health Sciences’ Kurnool Medical College in India in 2006 and was a resident in Internal Medicine at the UND SMHS Southeast Campus in Fargo, N.D., from 2008 to 2011. An award-winning educator and researcher, he is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a member of several professional organizations, including the North Dakota Medical Association, American College of Physicians, Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine, and Association of American Medical Colleges. He has also been a Hospice physician at Hospice of the Red River Valley since 2014.

“I’m very pleased to know that our search for the next chair of the Department of Internal Medicine has come to a successful conclusion,” said Joshua Wynne, MD, MBA, MPH, vice president for health affairs at UND and dean of the UND School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “I want to thank the interim and prior chair Dr. Newman for all of his hard work and support of the Department of Internal Medicine over the years. Dr. Newman’s leadership and dedication is very much appreciated and valued.”