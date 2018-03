St. Paul, Minn. (March 10, 2018) — The Asian Music Ensemble of Macalester College, directed by Chuen-Fung Wong, will hold a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the Mairs Concert Hall in the Music Building of the Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 Macalester Street, St. Paul, Minn.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information email [email protected].