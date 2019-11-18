Asian American swimmers shine in Minnesota State High School Meet

By Robert San

AAP contributing writer

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 17, 2019) — Edina’s Claudia Chang and Wayzata’s Melinda Zhang both enjoyed success in the Class AA Minnesota State High School Swim Meet Nov. 14-16 at the University of Minnesota.

Edina junior Claudia Chang competes in the 500 Yard Freestyle at the Class 2A swimming and diving championship Saturday, Nov. 16, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman / [email protected])

Chang, a junior, captured her second straight state championship in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:54.33. Chang also finished fourth in the 200 free and swam on Edina’s second-place 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.

Edina claimed its fourth consecutive team title and 17th overall.

Wayzata senior Melinda Zhang competes in the 100 Yard Butterfly at the Class 2A swimming and diving championship Saturday, Nov. 16, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman / [email protected])

Another AA standout was Wayzata senior Melinda Zhang, who finished second in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. She also swam on Wayzata’s third place 200 medley relay and fourth place 400 freestyle relay.

