Asian American swimmers shine in Minnesota State High School Meet

Asian American swimmers shine in Minnesota State High School Meet0
By Robert San
AAP contributing writer
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 17, 2019) — Edina’s Claudia Chang and Wayzata’s Melinda Zhang both enjoyed success in the Class AA Minnesota State High School Swim Meet Nov. 14-16 at the University of Minnesota.
Chang, a junior, captured her second straight state championship in the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:54.33. Chang also finished fourth in the 200 free and swam on Edina’s second-place 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.
Edina claimed its fourth consecutive team title and 17th overall.
Another AA standout was Wayzata senior Melinda Zhang, who finished second in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. She also swam on Wayzata’s third place 200 medley relay and fourth place 400 freestyle relay.