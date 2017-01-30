Call for community proposals to present at National South Asian Summit

UNITED FOR ACTION Strength . Resilience . Accountability The National South Asian Summit 2017 will convene South Asian organizations, advocates, and allies from across the U.S. on April 21-24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The 2017 Summit will be the 10-year anniversary for this important gathering, and will provide an opportunity to build skills that will deepen your organization’s work and your individual leadership, connect with government officials and congressional offices, expand your networks, and strategize with diverse leaders, advocates, and allies to demand justice, create change, and claim our power through collective action. This year’s theme, United for Action, is in response to the rise in hate violence, xenophobic political rhetoric, and anti-immigrant sentiments that have escalated to disturbing and unprecedented levels in the last year. These challenges facing our communities continue to grow, and our communities must be united for action in response. The National South Asian Summit’s sessions reflect a variety of formats, including workshops, panels, plenaries, screenings and discussion groups, will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2017 and Sunday, April 23, 2017 , at Trinity Washington University. SAALT is committed to bringing attention to the interests and ideas of our community members to ensure engaging and relevant content. We are encouraging individuals and organizations to submit ideas for consideration. Click Here to Download the Call For Presentations Application Form Session topics may include: Current issues affecting South Asians in the US, such as, immigration, national security, racial and religious profiling, hate crimes, biased-based bullying, gender justice, LGBTQ justice, health, civic engagement, xenophobic rhetoric in public discourse, etc.

Skills-building and resource-building around approaches to social change, such as advocacy, community organizing, community mobilization, storytelling, partnerships and coalition-building, and direct services

State and local advocacy, such as local campaign development, strategies for engagement with service organizations, etc.

Individual and organizational leadership development

Organizational capacity building and infrastructure building skills and topics, such as funding, board development, volunteer management, etc. All sessions will be 75 minutes. The deadline for proposals is February 24, 2017 Due to limited space in the Summit 2017 schedule, it will not be possible to incorporate every submitted proposal. We encourage you to be creative! A review team will assess all submissions and work to identify a balance of offerings for the Summit 2017 agenda. SAALT will reach out to individuals and organizations that are selected in late February. Click Here to Download the Call For Presentations Application Form For more information on calls for community proposals, please click here The National South Asian Summit 2017 is hosted by South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) Please submit all proposals and direct all questions to [email protected]