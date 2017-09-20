Art, Identity and Community panel discussion

Art, Identity and Community panel discussion0
MINNEAPOLIS — Leslie Barlow, Steve Ozone, Wing Young Huie and John Matsunaga will take part in a panel discussion on the topic “Art, Identity and Community” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at the Historic Fort Snelling Visitors Center, 200 Tower Avenue, St. Paul, Minn.
Moderated by Kerry Morgan of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, the panelists will talk about their artistic work, focusing on the histories, identities, and experiences of the communities to which they belong. These artists engage with the lived experiences of these communities, especially in regards to marginalization, invisibility, stereotyping, racism, and historical trauma.
This free program is presented in association with the photographic exhibition, “Gambatte! Legacy of an Enduring Spirit: Japanese American WWII Incarceration, Then and Now,” by Paul Kitagaki Jr. which is currently on view at the Historic Fort Snelling Visitor Center on Saturdays through Oct. 28, 2017.
For more information call 612-726-1171.
