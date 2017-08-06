Anthology on colorism seek essays from Asian American women

Anthology on colorism seek essays from Asian American women0
An open submission call for a forthcoming anthology on colorism with NYU Press will include a collection of essays written by Asian American women about their personal experiences with colorism, according to Nikki Khanna, associate professor of sociology at the University of Vermont.
The anthology is seeking Asian American women, to include multiracial American women with Asian ancestry, to share their personal experiences with colorism — such as how has your skin shade and/or other “racialized” physical features like eye color, eye shape, and other facial features influenced your life?
Manuscripts will be accepted on a rolling basis, although the final deadline is Oct. 31, 2017.
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:
• Submissions should be sent to: [email protected] (in the subject heading, please type in all-caps: SHADES OF PREJUDICE SUBMISSION)
• Please send your personal narrative as a Word document and label your document: “LASTNAME_FIRSTNAME.doc.”
• Essays should be approximately 1,000-2,500 words, double-spaced, and Times New Roman font.
For more information on the submissions, please visit http://www.nikkikhanna.com/call-for-essays.html.
