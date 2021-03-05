New AAJA scholarship in partnership with White House Correspondents’ Association

Washington, D.C. (March 5, 2021) —- The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) have partnered to create a new student opportunity for Asian American student journalists, according to a Friday announcement from AAJA.

“We are honored and excited to launch this partnership alongside the WHCA,” said Michelle Ye Hee Lee, AAJA president. “Providing Asian American and Pacific Islander student journalists an opportunity to be mentored by an experienced AAJA member is core to our mission of building a pipeline of AAPI journalists and supporting students with scholarship assistance, guidance and a professional network.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining with the AAJA in this new partnership and excited about the chance to help not only a promising student, but to encourage and assist a whole new generation of a young journalists who represent the diversity of the country and increasingly the newsrooms of America,” says Zeke Miller, WHCA president.

The AAJA-WHCA Scholarship will be awarded each year to a student with a demonstrated interest in a career in journalism and proven academic performance. The student must also be aware of issues facing the Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities and have a commitment to accuracy and fairness in the coverage of these issues. The scholarship will be for $2,000 each year, with AAJA contributing half and the WHCA contributing half.

AAJA offers annually up to $20,000 in scholarships and grants to journalism students to help offset the costs of education, internships, and living expenses. AAJA is pleased to add the WHCA-AAJA Scholarship to its list of partner opportunities including the ABC News / AAJA Alexa Valiente Summer Internship, Facebook Journalism Project, the Getty Images Inclusion Scholarship, and the AAJA Sacramento Internships with The Sacramento Bee. Other AAJA opportunities include grants and internships that honor current and past AAJA members and coverage of Asian Americans, including Council of International Cooperation / Anna Chennault, Jimmie & Suey Fong Yee, Sam Chu Lin, Lloyd LaCuesta, Michael Kim, Dinah Eng, Mary Quon Moy Ing, Stanford Chen, Vincent Chin, William Woo, and Al Young.

To learn more about AAJA’s Scholarship and Internship opportunities, visit https://aaja.org/news-and-resources/scholarships-internships/.