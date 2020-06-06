AAAJ denounces Trump administration plans to end Chinese student visas as Exclusion Act tactics

AAAJ denounces Trump administration plans to end Chinese student visas as Exclusion Act tactics0
|LOS ANGELES (June 1, 2020) — The President signed a proclamation last Friday indefinitely banning thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers from obtaining visas and entering the U.S effective on June 1, 2020. He also granted the Secretary of State the authority to revoke the visas of an estimated 3,000 Chinese students currently studying at American universities.
In response to the proclamation, Asian Americans Advancing Justice responds with the following statement:“Advancing Justice denounces the Trump administration’s xenophobic attacks on our Asian American community. This ban on Chinese students from studying in the U.S. is another way to scapegoat our communities, just as he has with the Muslim, African, refugee, and immigration bans.
|With anti-Asian sentiment at an all-time high in the United States, this move adds fuel to the fire. Just like millions of other international students, Chinese students come to the U.S. for educational and professional opportunities, and contribute to the vibrant and diverse communities at American universities. This move by Trump is rooted in the same racism and xenophobia that led to the expulsion of countless Chinese Americans and immigrants under the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the wrongful incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.At a time when we should have a President who is trying to bring people together to support our immigrant communities on the frontlines of fighting this global pandemic, stop the increased racist attacks on Asian Americans, and address the unnecessary killing of African Americans, Trump is doing all he can to pour gasoline on the fire. We are living through a resurgence of racism and anti-Asian sentiment fueling harmful immigration policies and laws against Asian Americans and immigrants. The racial profiling of individuals of Chinese and Asian descent related to claims of espionage will lead to more irreparable harm against innocent Chinese Americans.”
|Asian Americans Advancing Justice is a national affiliation of five leading organizations advocating for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and other underserved communities to promote a fair and equitable society for all. The affiliation’s members are: Advancing Justice | AAJC (Washington, D.C.), Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (San Francisco), Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, Advancing Justice – Atlanta, and Advancing Justice – Chicago.
