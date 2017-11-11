Erika Lee to speak at UCLA Asian American Studies event

LOS ANGELES (Nov. 11, 2017) — Immigration history professor and author Erika Lee, Ph.D., is scheduled to present the 2017-18 Stanley Kwok Lau and Dora Wong Lau Lecture in Chinese American Studies for the Asian American Studies Center of the University of California at Los Angeles.

Lee will present on “From Chinese Exclusion to the Muslim Ban: A History of Xenophobia in America” from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the UCLA Powell Library — East Rotunda. Light refreshments will be served.

Lee is a Distinguished McKnight University Professor, the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History, and the Director of the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota. She is the author of three award-winning books in Asian American and immigration history: At America’s Gates: Chinese Immigration During the Exclusion Era, 1881-1943; Angel Island: Immigrant Gateway to America (with Judy Yung); and The Making of Asian America: A History.

The lecture is sponsored by UCLA Asian American Studies Center, the Stanley Kwok Lau and Dora Wong Lau Endowment for Chinese American Studies, UCLA Library, UCLA Department of History, UCLA Center for the Study of International Migration, and the UCLA Department of Asian American Studies.

