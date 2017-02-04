Trump administration risks war with Iran over nothing

Trump administration risks war with Iran over nothing0
William O. Beeman
New America Media
Commentary
SAN FRANCISCO (Feb 3, 2017) — The Trump administration appears to be renewing the possibility of violent confrontation with Iran using a questionable pretext—Iran’s testing of conventional missiles.
No one in the U.S. government or the press seems to understand that Iranian ballistic missiles do not fall under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA (the “Iran Deal”). The JCPOA has nothing at all to do with conventional weapons, only nuclear technology.
The current controversy over Iran’s missile testing has entirely to do with interpretations of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (20 July 2015), which endorsed the JCPOA after it had been ratified.
