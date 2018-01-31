OCA statement on the State of the Union

Washington, D.C. (Jan. 31, 2018) — OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates released the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

In a moment when the topic of immigration is paramount, we are disappointed that the President used the State of the Union address as a platform to use families as a bargaining chip for immigration negotiations.

We strongly disagree with the White House’s proposed immigration platform that restricts family-based visas, including completely eliminating the parent, sibling, and adult children categories that have allowed countless AAPI families to reunite and prosper in the United States. This is simply a policy that runs contrary not only to the family values of AAPIs, but also the country. The President’s statement that families can bring in virtually unlimited number of distant relatives, simply irresponsible and untrue – with many families waiting several decades to reunite with their loved ones.

We appreciate the President’s call for unity, but unity does not start with attempts to keep our families separated. We hope the President and Congress will work together by moving a clean DREAM Act rather than his current immigration proposal.

