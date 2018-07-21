Joint statement calls House Resolution 990 a waste of time

Washington D.C. (July 18, 2018) — Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Progressive Caucus and House Judiciary Committee Democrats on Thursday issued a statement ahead of a vote on H. Res 990, a non-binding and politically-driven resolution concerning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“It is outrageous that Republicans want to waste time on a sham resolution, while refusing to put forward any real solution to the cruel crisis that President Trump created by separating thousands of families at the border.

“Instead of working to stop the horrendous treatment of children who continue to suffer at the hands of this administration, Congressional Republicans are charging ahead with a meaningless vote on a non-binding resolution.

“By engaging in these cynical political games the Republicans have demonstrated that they are not interested in holding this Administration accountable for its disastrous policies that have resulted in the shocking incarceration of children who have been forcibly taken from their parents. Democrats will continue to demand that Republicans reunite children with their parents immediately.”

