Emmer, Lewis, and Paulsen could have saved the ACA — instead, they voted to destroy Medicaid to pay for tax cuts

St. Paul, Minn. (May 7, 2017) — The U.S. House of Representative voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act today. Health care has been a top concern for Minnesotans since Trump took office. In February, 1,000 constituents showed up at a town hall meeting in Sartell, Minn. to question Rep. Emmer on repealing the ACA. Last month, constituents protested outside of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce to ask Rep. Paulsen, who was speaking at a paid business breakfast, where he stood on the matter.

“Emmer, Lewis, and Paulsen could have defeated this horrific bill. Instead of listening to their districts, they voted to make a nightmare into reality,” said Dan McGrath, executive director of TakeAction Minnesota. “They voted to kick millions of people off health care to finance tax cuts for the rich. This goes against every value we have. Minnesotans won’t forget.”

Twenty GOP members of Congress voted against the American Health Care Act. If just two more Republicans voted against it, the bill would have been defeated today. All three Minnesota GOP members of Congress voted for it.

TakeAction Minnesota is a statewide, multi-racial people’s organization. We advance democracy and equity through organizing, political action, and policy campaigns. www.takeactionminnesota.org