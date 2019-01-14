Women’s March Minnesota Jan. 19

St. Paul, Minn. (Jan. 14, 2019) — The Women’s March Minnesota and the Unstoppable Women’s Wave will be held Jan. 19 in St. Paul, .

This is the year women declare that they are unstoppable in the fight for equality, equity, and justice for all Minnesota women, gender non-identifying folks, and allies.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR JAN. 19

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Pre-March Rally at Western Sculpture Garden, 387 Marion Street, St. Paul 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, March moves south on Marion St/Kellogg Blvd and north on John Ireland Blvd Noon – 1:00 PM, Rally at Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

The 2019 Women’s March brings tens of thousands of Minnesotans together to:

fight for equality, equity, and justice in Minnesota,

celebrate women’s leadership,

celebrate the success in getting women elected to office at all levels of government,

help launch Minnesota towards a future that will work for all of us: especially women and gender non-identifying folks, and

support people and the power building that Women’s March Minnesota works toward every day.

Together we are charting a new course into what 2019 – and beyond – looks like. Our Women’s March Minnesota community and the 2019 Women’s March in Minnesota is a space dedicated to inclusion, safety, and the celebration of all women and gender non-identifying folks. This march is a platform to elevate and raise the voices of women and gender non-identifying folks who are doing the work of making Minnesota a place where all are welcome, safe, respected, heard, and understood. This includes those who are Black, Indigenous, Muslim, Jewish, Latinx, people of color, disabled, and who identify as LGBTQIA.

As a women’s organization dedicated to intersectional feminism, and protecting the rights of Minnesota women, we work to raise the voices of the strong, dedicated groups doing important social justice, human rights and equality work in Minnesota to combat the symptoms of the patriarchy and white supremacy.

Our mission is to harness the power of women and their communities to create transformative social change. Will you join us? Fo map, FAQ, promotional poster and speaker line-up, visit WomensMarchMN.com.

Members of the press are asked to sign-up for march access via email.