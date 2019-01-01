Winter issue of Hmong Studies Journal published

St. Paul, Minn. (Dec. 26, 2018) — The new issue of the Hmong Studies Journal was published last week, according to Mark E. Pfeifer, Ph.D., publisher and the journal.

This issue’s articles examine important topics in the Hmong American community include sex education, the use of skin whiteners and mental health, he said.

“I am particularly pleased with the three book reviews included in the issue,” Pfeifer said. “These reviews authored by veteran Hmong Studies scholars in Anthropology and Musicology assess recent works related to Gender Studies and Hmong Music in Southeast Asia.

The latest issue may be viewed here: https://www.hmongstudiesjournal.org/hsj-volume-1922018.html

This regular year-end issue was the second issue published in 2018. It follows a special issue on Hmong American education published last summer. https://www.hmongstudiesjournal.org/hsj-volume-1912018-special-issue-on-hmong-american-education.html

When visiting St. Paul, visit the expanding Hmong Cultural Center Museum and Library at 375 University Avenue West, Suite 204, Saint Paul, MN 55103.

The museum includes interactive exhibits that teach about Hmong culture and history, Hmong history in Saint Paul and Minnesota and Hmong Folk Arts Traditions. Our comprehensive research library also continues to be available during regular business hours and by pre-arranged appointment. https://www.hmonghistorycenter.org/