Virtual roundtable with U of MN Asian American Studies

MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 2, 2021) — The Asian American Studies Program of the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities will host “Nowhere/Now Here in Asian America: New Year Reflections, Re-imaginings, and Refusals,” from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

The roundtable discussion will feature students of the U of MN Asian American Studies minor program and graduate student affiliates. The event is open to the public but registration is required to attend via https://z.umn.edu/newyear2021.

According to the program description, “With each guest speaker offering a unique perspective, trajectory, and relationship to Asian American Studies, this event aims to reflect critically and generously within and beyond the field to understand the role that “Asian America” and “Asian American Studies” has played in our professional, political, creative, and personal lives.”

The speakers list so far includes: Meredith Song, Haruka Yukioka, Jonny Quenga Borja, Emily Mitamura, Jenny Tam, Demiliaza Saramosing, Khoi Nguyen, Hana Maruyama, and Saulkdi Yangh.

Possible topics or questions can include, but are not limited to:

Ongoing possibilities and struggles within “Asian America”?

Historically obfuscated narratives within “Asian America”

Black Lives Matter and global struggles against anti-Blackness

Transnational or border-crossing social movements

Rise of anti-Asian violence in the midst of Covid-19 outbreak

Shared histories of militarization and colonization and aspirations for de-militarization and decolonization

What does it mean to be in the field of “Asian American Studies”? What does it mean to be in the Asian American community?

Negotiating identity politics

Racial and Gendered Embodiments

Creative outlets and artistic manifestations

Im/Mobility

self-care, solidarity, and healing

Tune in and learn what the U of MN AAS students have been working and help support the colleagues and friends of the AAS program.

For more information, call 612-625-4813, email aast@umn.edu or visit https://cla.umn.edu/asianamerican.