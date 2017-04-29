Vesak celebration in Minneapolis

0

Minnesota Buddhist Vihara cordially invites everyone to attend Vesak Celebration !

Vesak day is a thrice-blessed day that we commemorate three major events in the life of Buddha: his Birth, Enlightenment and Passing Away on full moon day of May.
Mark your calendar to join us on following events to celebrate this most auspicious day.

Vesak Meditation Retreat:
8:30am – 4:30pm

Observing Uposatha precepts, Guided Meditation, and listening to Dhamma Talk & discussion.

Evening Puja:
5:00pm – 6:30pm

Offerings to the Buddha, Metta Meditation and Chanting
MAY
06
SATURDAY
TIME:
08:30 AM – 6:30PM
LOCATION:
MN Buddhist Vihara
3401 North 4th St
ALL ARE WELCOME.
RSVP is required !  It will help us to coordinate the event.
In order to confirm your participation, please call us at (612) 522-1811 or reply to this email.
If you like to support the event, please donate thru Paypal.
DONATE
Teruwan Saranai,
Witiyala Seewalie Nayaka Thera,
President / Abbot,
Minnesota Buddhist Vihara
