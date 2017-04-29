Vesak celebration in Minneapolis 0 by aanews in Buddhism · Community · Faith · Sri Lankan — 29 Apr, 2017 Minnesota Buddhist Vihara cordially invites everyone to attend Vesak Celebration ! Vesak day is a thrice-blessed day that we commemorate three major events in the life of Buddha: his Birth, Enlightenment and Passing Away on full moon day of May. Mark your calendar to join us on following events to celebrate this most auspicious day. Vesak Meditation Retreat: 8:30am – 4:30pm Observing Uposatha precepts, Guided Meditation, and listening to Dhamma Talk & discussion. Evening Puja: 5:00pm – 6:30pm Offerings to the Buddha, Metta Meditation and Chanting MAY 06 SATURDAY TIME: 08:30 AM – 6:30PM LOCATION: MN Buddhist Vihara 3401 North 4th St ALL ARE WELCOME. RSVP is required ! It will help us to coordinate the event. In order to confirm your participation, please call us at (612) 522-1811 or reply to this email. If you like to support the event, please donate thru Paypal. DONATE Teruwan Saranai, Witiyala Seewalie Nayaka Thera, President / Abbot, Minnesota Buddhist Vihara FRIEND ON FACEBOOK FOLLOW ON TWITTER VISIT OUR PAGE Copyright © 2017 Minnesota Buddhist Vihara, All rights reserved. You are receiving this email because you are a member of the temple. Our mailing address is: Minnesota Buddhist Vihara 3401 N 4th St Minneapolis, MN 55412 Add us to your address book Share