Vesak celebration in Minneapolis

Minnesota Buddhist Vihara cordially invites everyone to attend Vesak Celebration ! Vesak day is a thrice-blessed day that we commemorate three major events in the life of Buddha: his Birth, Enlightenment and Passing Away on full moon day of May. Mark your calendar to join us on following events to celebrate this most auspicious day. Vesak Meditation Retreat:

8:30am – 4:30pm Observing Uposatha precepts, Guided Meditation, and listening to Dhamma Talk & discussion. Evening Puja:

5:00pm – 6:30pm Offerings to the Buddha, Metta Meditation and Chanting MAY 06 SATURDAY TIME:

08:30 AM – 6:30PM LOCATION:

MN Buddhist Vihara

3401 North 4th St ALL ARE WELCOME.

RSVP is required ! It will help us to coordinate the event. In order to confirm your participation, please call us at (612) 522-1811 or reply to this email. If you like to support the event, please donate thru Paypal. DONATE