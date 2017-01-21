UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN panel discussion / artist talk

UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN

A Group Exhibition of 80 Female Artists Curated by Indira Cesarine

A Portion of Proceeds to benefit the ERA Coalition‘s Fund for Women’s Equality

ARTIST TALK / PANEL DISCUSSION

HOSTED BY INDIRA CESARINE + ROSE MCGOWAN

January 22nd, 6pm – 8pm

THE UNTITLED SPACE

45 Lispenard Street Unit 1W, NYC 10013

In honor of the 44th anniversary of the Roe vs Wade ruling, The Untitled Space will be presenting an artist talk & panel discussion on January 22nd for the UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN exhibit on art as activism and the future of women’s rights in America in light of the new political era, becoming known as the “Trumpocalypse”. The event will be hosted by actress/filmmaker/activist Rose McGowan and gallery director/artist Indira Cesarine. Participating artists include: Ann Lewis, Annika Connor, Cinnamon Willis, Daniela Raytchev, Kristen Williams, Jackie Maidenfed, Maggie Dunlap, and Sophia Wallace.

Space is limited for this event

RSVP: [email protected]

All RSVPs will be confirmed

EXHIBITION ON VIEW

January 18 – 28, 2017

10am – 6pm (Sundays by Appointment)

EXHIBITING ARTISTS

Allison Hill-Edgar, Alonsa Guevara, Alyson Provax, AM DeBrincat, Andrea Mary Marshall, Anna Rindos, Anna Van Schaap, Anne Arden McDonald, Annika Connor, Anya Rubin, Audrey Lyall, Bia Monteiro, BooLynn Walsh, Camilla Marie Dahl, Cara DeAngelis, Chantal Bruchez-Hall, Christina Massey, Cinnamon Willis, Daniela Raytchev, Danielle Siegelbaum, Desire Rebecca Moheb Zandi,Diana Casanova, Elektra KB, Enid Crow, Erin Lynn Welsh, Fahren Feingold, GILF! (Ann Lewis), Gin Stone, Haile Binns, Hye Ryung Na, Indira Cesarine, Ingrid Wells, Jasmine Williams, Jennifer Dwyer, Joan Bemel Iron Moccasin, Jordie Oetken, Kat Danziger, Kat Toronto, Katrina Majkut, Katya Zvereva, Kelly Witte, Kristen Williams, Laura Murray, Lauren Rinaldi, Leah Oates, Lili White, Linda Friedman Schmidt, Lucia Fainzilber, Lynn Bianchi, Maggie Dunlap, Maidenfed, Mary K Theinert, Meredith Ostrom, Mila Rochenner, Miza Coplin, Natalie White, NatSuko Hattori, Olga Filippova, Parker Day, Pat Badt, Patty Horing, Rebecca Leveille, Renee Dykeman, Rosary Solimanto, Rose McGowan, Rute Ventura, Ruth Rodriguez, Sara Jean-Baptiste, Sarupa Sidaarth, Shawnette George, Sophia Wallace, Stephanie Hanes, Taira Rice, Tania Alvarez, Tatyana Murray, Tiffany Trenda, Tracy Brown, Virginia Wagner, Yasmine Diaz, Zen Sevastyanova