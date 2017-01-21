UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN panel discussion / artist talk

NEW YORK — Hosted by Rose McGowan and Indira Cesarine, the “UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN” panel discussion / Artist Talk will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan, 22 at The Untitled Space, 45 Lispenard Street 1W, New York, NY 10013.

UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN

A Group Exhibition of 80 Female Artists Curated by Indira Cesarine
A Portion of Proceeds to benefit the ERA Coalition‘s Fund for Women’s Equality

ARTIST TALK / PANEL DISCUSSION
HOSTED BY INDIRA CESARINE + ROSE MCGOWAN
January 22nd, 6pm – 8pm

THE UNTITLED SPACE
45 Lispenard Street Unit 1W, NYC 10013

In honor of the 44th anniversary of the Roe vs Wade ruling, The Untitled Space will be presenting an artist talk & panel discussion on January 22nd for the UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN exhibit on art as activism and the future of women’s rights in America in light of the new political era, becoming known as the “Trumpocalypse”. The event will be hosted by actress/filmmaker/activist Rose McGowan and gallery director/artist Indira Cesarine. Participating artists include: Ann Lewis, Annika Connor, Cinnamon Willis, Daniela Raytchev, Kristen Williams, Jackie Maidenfed, Maggie Dunlap, and Sophia Wallace.

Space is limited for this event
RSVP: [email protected]
All RSVPs will be confirmed

EXHIBITION ON VIEW
January 18 – 28, 2017
10am – 6pm (Sundays by Appointment)

EXHIBITING ARTISTS
Allison Hill-Edgar, Alonsa Guevara, Alyson Provax, AM DeBrincat, Andrea Mary Marshall, Anna Rindos, Anna Van Schaap, Anne Arden McDonald, Annika Connor, Anya Rubin, Audrey Lyall, Bia Monteiro, BooLynn Walsh, Camilla Marie Dahl, Cara DeAngelis, Chantal Bruchez-Hall, Christina Massey, Cinnamon Willis, Daniela Raytchev, Danielle Siegelbaum, Desire Rebecca Moheb Zandi,Diana Casanova, Elektra KB, Enid Crow, Erin Lynn Welsh, Fahren Feingold, GILF! (Ann Lewis), Gin Stone, Haile Binns, Hye Ryung Na, Indira Cesarine, Ingrid Wells, Jasmine Williams, Jennifer Dwyer, Joan Bemel Iron Moccasin, Jordie Oetken, Kat Danziger, Kat Toronto, Katrina Majkut, Katya Zvereva, Kelly Witte, Kristen Williams, Laura Murray, Lauren Rinaldi, Leah Oates, Lili White, Linda Friedman Schmidt, Lucia Fainzilber, Lynn Bianchi, Maggie Dunlap, Maidenfed, Mary K Theinert, Meredith Ostrom, Mila Rochenner, Miza Coplin, Natalie White, NatSuko Hattori, Olga Filippova, Parker Day, Pat Badt, Patty Horing, Rebecca Leveille, Renee Dykeman, Rosary Solimanto, Rose McGowan, Rute Ventura, Ruth Rodriguez, Sara Jean-Baptiste, Sarupa Sidaarth, Shawnette George, Sophia Wallace, Stephanie Hanes, Taira Rice, Tania Alvarez, Tatyana Murray, Tiffany Trenda, Tracy Brown, Virginia Wagner, Yasmine Diaz, Zen Sevastyanova
UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN Exhibit, artist Rose McGowan, “WOMANSWOMB” Video Still
The Untitled Space gallery is proud to present exhibition, UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN, curated by gallery director and artist Indira Cesarine, featuring the work of 80 female contemporary artists responding to the current social and political climate in America in light of the recent presidential election. The exhibit will take place from January 17- 28, 2017, opening the week of the presidential inauguration.

“The 2016 presidential election has brought to the surface extremes of sexism, racism and discrimination. Many women are deeply disturbed not only by the negative stereotyping and sexist attitudes towards women that have surfaced but also the threats to roll back women’s rights. The UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN exhibit gives female artists a means to express themselves in regards to the social and political climate in America, and empower others with their visual imagery. We are proud to partner with the ERA Coalition and help raise money for their Fund for Women’s Equality.” – Curator Indira Cesarine
UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN Exhibit, artist Indira Cesarine, “PROTEST” Oil on Canvas
The UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN exhibit is presented in partnership with the ERA COALITION, a political organization that works with Congress and grassroots activists for the passage and ratification of an Equal Rights Amendment. 25% of exhibit proceeds will benefit their Fund for Women’s Equality. The Fund for Women’s Equality is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization that promotes legal and lived equality in the United States by increasing public understanding of the need for comprehensive, fair and equal treatment of women and girls under the law and the need to end sex inequality in all its forms. Founded by Jessica Neuwirth, author of “Equal Means Equal”, the ERA Coalition board also includes Gloria Steinem, Teresa Younger and many other prominent women’s rights activists. All men and women are created equal and that must be reflected in the Constitution. Learn more here: http://www.eracoalition.org
UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN Exhibit, artist Annika Connor, “American Angst”, Oil on Canvas
UPRISE / ANGRY WOMEN Exhibit, Artists Parker Day, Laura Murray, Chantal Bruchez-Hall
