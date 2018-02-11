U of MN Asian American Studies events calendar

Appleby Hall 311

Tired of the BS and ready for the Badass? Subject to all sorts of competing—and often conflicting—expectations and pressures about who we are, who we ought to be, and what we could be, it can be hard to figure out how to be Asian, American, Asian American,…oneself? It is not enough to talk about race, it is not enough to talk about gender, it is not enough to talk about the scars of our high expectations tiger parents. Yet we have so many badass role models and superheroes in our community, showing us how to be true to ourselves and a fierce advocate for our communities. How do we cultivate an Asian American identity that works for us as we move through our many different communities and how do we carry our art and activism forward into life after school?

Refreshments will be provided!​