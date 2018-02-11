U of MN Asian American Studies events calendar

U of MN Asian American Studies events calendar0
MINNEAPOLIS — The Asian American Studies department of the University of Minnesota has released its February 2018 events calendar.
February 17
1 p.m.
Representing and Resisting Historical Injustices Through Art
East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier Street, St. Paul
The IAS Historical Injustices Research and Creative Collaborative, in partnership with the East Side Freedom Library, is pleased to present this panel discussion of Minnesota-based artists. The panelists will join featured visual artist John Matsunagain a conversation about how they have used their artistic and creative practices to engage the historical injustices which have challenged their communities. The invited artists are Nikki McComb, Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, and Alessandra Williams. Flyer attached.
February 19
5:3o to 6:30 p.m.
Becoming an Asian American Badass feat. Frances Kai-Hwa Wang
Appleby Hall 311
Tired of the BS and ready for the Badass? Subject to all sorts of competing—and often conflicting—expectations and pressures about who we are, who we ought to be, and what we could be, it can be hard to figure out how to be Asian, American, Asian American,…oneself? It is not enough to talk about race, it is not enough to talk about gender, it is not enough to talk about the scars of our high expectations tiger parents. Yet we have so many badass role models and superheroes in our community, showing us how to be true to ourselves and a fierce advocate for our communities. How do we cultivate an Asian American identity that works for us as we move through our many different communities and how do we carry our art and activism forward into life after school?
Refreshments will be provided!
Please RSVP at z.umn.edu/badass
February 20
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Asian American Resistance & Creative Clapbacks
Rapson Hall 100
Join the Asian Pacific American Resource Center for our Spring Speaker!
Using Asian American stereotypes in the media as an easy and visual entry point into Asian American history, we will examine connections between Asian American media stereotypes, historical anxieties, and what contemporary Asian American creatives are doing to clap back. This history of resistance is more relevant than ever today in this time of Islamophobia, anti-immigrant sentiment, Black Lives Matter, and “fake news.” The challenge is to become critical readers, savvy media consumers, and activist content creators.
Please RSVP at z.umn.edu/APARCspeaker
Doors open at 5 p.m.
For more information on these and other events call 612-625-4813 or visit www.cla.umn.edu/asianamerican and on FACEBOOK.
