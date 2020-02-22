U-MN concert for coronavirus support

MINNEAPOLIS — The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the Chinese students and scholars in the Twin Cities and their families in China.

The Advisory Committee of the University of Minnesota China Center, together with U of Minn. School of Music, are responding by presenting a special concert by noted pianist Jacqueline Beihua Tang this Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall of Ferguson Hall on the West Bank of the University campus, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis.

Parking is available in the 21st Ave. ramp.) This concert is free and open to the public.

At the concert China Center will be passing out information on two University of Minnesota funds, one that supports the ongoing needs of students and scholars on campus and members of the Chinese American community who are being impacted by this outbreak, and a second one for research efforts into the coronavirus.

In addition, the China Center is considering sharing a link to Charity Navigator that offers a financial and operational review of charities that are helping with this outbreak:

https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=content.view&cpid=7779

Charity Navigator itself does not solicit funds, it only offers a financial and operational review of the charities and provides a list of recommended charities already working on this outbreak to choose from.

CHF has signed on to be a co-sponsor of this concert, and we urge you to come in support of this crisis. Please follow this link to RSVP:

https://chinacenter.umn.edu/events/2020/2/23/jacqueline-tang-concert



Event co-sponsors include: University of Minnesota, U of Minn. Chinese Students and Scholars Association, Alliance of Minnesota Chinese Organizations, China Tribune, Chinese American Association of Minnesota, Chinese American Business Association of Minnneota, Chinese Heritage Foundation, U.S.-China Peoples Friendship Association – Minnesota Chapter, Minnesota-China Friendship Garden Society, Minnesota International Chinese School, and Minnesota Chinese World.





