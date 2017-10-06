MINNEAPOLIS (Oct. 4, 2017) — The pressure to be grateful: On debt and sacrifice in Asian American life will be the subject of a workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 26 at the Nolte Center for Continuing Education in room 140 on the East Bank campus of the University of Minnesota, 315 Pillsbury Dr. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455.

Join Dr. Mimi Khúc in a workshop to discuss the feelings of debt that arise in Asian American families and the structures that shape them — and the subsequent costs to Asian American mental health. The workshop attendees will read and discuss daughter-to-mother letters published in Open in Emergency: A Special Issue on Asian American Mental Health. The attendees will then write letters to their own parents after reflecting on the topic.

Dr. Mimi Khúc is a Vietnamese American scholar, teacher, and writer on race and religion, queer of color politics, mental health, and Asian American motherhood.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event is co-hosted by the University of Minnesota, the Asian American Studies program, Department of Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies, and Rigs Umn (Race, Indigeneity, Gender & Sexuality Studies Initiative).

Find out more at the Facebook event invitation.