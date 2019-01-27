Taiwan expert to lecture on UN relations

St. Paul, Minn. — The United Nations Association USA, Harold E. Stassen Minnesota Chapter is sponsoring a public lecture on the topic of Taiwan.

Guest speaker Dr. Richard Kagan will speak on the topic of “The United Nations and Taiwan: Relationships Status, it’s complicated…” from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday March 5, 2019, in the Highland Park Senior High School library, 1015 Snelling Ave. S. The event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Richard Kagan in Taiwan. (Contributed photo)

Kagan will explore the fascinating history, politics and perspectives of one of the most complex foreign policy topics of the past half-century.

Richard Kagan is a professor emeritus of East Asian History who has worked on human rights with the United Nations for decades. His undergraduate and master’s degrees were awarded from the University of Calif. at Berkeley. He received his PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in 1969. He taught East Asian history at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., for 30 years and was founding chair of the East Asian Studies Department.

Among Kagan’s published materials on Taiwan are an introduction to Ross Y. Koen’s book The China Lobby in American Politics (1974), and two seminal biographies of Taiwanese leaders Lee Deng-hui and Chen Shui-bian. Kagan’s first trip to the People’s Republic of China was in January 1975, and since then he has traveled frequently to both mainland China and Taiwan.

Kagan testified before the House Sub-Committee on Foreign Affairs in 1980 regarding human rights in Taiwan.

There will be refreshments and door prizes. For more information contact Kari Rise, geography instructor at HPSHS, at 651-744-3890 or [email protected]

