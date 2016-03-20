Submit nominations for AARP’s AAPI Community Hero Awards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 18, 2016) – There are only two weeks left to submit your nominations for AARP’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Community Hero Awards. Acknowledge the hard-working staff and volunteers of non-profit organizations now untilMarch 31, 2016 at AARP’s AAPI Community Facebook page.

“We encourage everyone to nominate the passionate and committed individuals in our community for their work helping older adults,” said Daphne Kwok, AARP Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, Asian American and Pacific Islander Audience Strategy. “This award is our way to say thank you to individuals who are making the lives of our older adults better. This award is also an opportunity to inspire others to work for or to volunteer time assisting our elders.”

To submit a nomination, visit facebook.com/AARPAAPICommunity to fill out the online form. Eligible nominees include any employee or volunteer of a non-profit organization that serves Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders age 50-plus. Nominees can be any age and ethnicity.

Finalists will be chosen from the submitted nominees and featured on a Facebook photo album for open voting. Users can “Like” the finalist to cast their vote during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. Three heroes will be announced in June, and they and their organizations will each receive a cash prize of $1,000.

For more information about how AARP helps Asian American & Pacific Islander families get more out of life, visit aarp.org/aapi, facebook.com/AARPAAPICommunity and @AARPAAPI.