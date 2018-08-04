Student rally against gun violence

St. Paul, Minn. (Aug. 4, 2018) — A coalition of student groups are holding an emergency rally against gun violence on Saturday.

Students Demand Action Minnesota and Minnesota Students For Change will lead the rally from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, on the south steps of the NRA ILA building at 1600 University Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55104. The rally will be a part of the nationwide “March On The NRA” day of action happening on the same day.

Organizers say the rally is in response to rising gun violence in America. There have been more mass shootings in 2017 and 2018 than any other years on record.

Students Demand Action Minnesota issued the #GunSenseChallenge on Twitter and Facebook on July 24th. The challenge called on all gubernatorial candidates to publicly disclose all sets of responses that they have ever submitted on an NRA questionnaire(s). At this rally, the results of that challenge will be announced, along with the launch of a new nationwide social media campaign.

At the rally, several speakers from a variety of backgrounds, including students and survivors, will deliver brief remarks. All five gubernatorial candidates have also been directly invited to speak about gun reform and how their platform incorporates it into their vision for Minnesota.