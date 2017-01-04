State Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans 2017 meeting schedule

State Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans 2017 meeting schedule0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 3, 2016) — The state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans on Tuesday released its regular board meeting schedule for 2017.
The meetings are open to the public. Unless otherwise posted all meetings are held in the Blazing Star Conference Room of the Centennial Office Building, 658 Cedar Street, St. Paul, MN 55155.
Meeting Schedule and Times:
Meetings are held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every other month.
Unless notified of changes, the following are scheduled dates for 2017:
• Jan. 19, 2017
• March 16, 2017
• May 18, 2017
• July 20, 2017
• Sept. 21, 2017
• Nov. 16, 2017
For more information contact CAPM at 651-757-1740 visit https://mn.gov/capm or email [email protected]. The CAPM office is located in Suite 160 of the Centennial Office Building at 658 Cedar St., St. Paul, MN 55155.
