State Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans 2017 meeting schedule

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 3, 2016) — The state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans on Tuesday released its regular board meeting schedule for 2017.

The meetings are open to the public. Unless otherwise posted all meetings are held in the Blazing Star Conference Room of the Centennial Office Building, 658 Cedar Street, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Meeting Schedule and Times:

Meetings are held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every other month.