St. Paul accepting applications for Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission

ST PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 23, 2017) — Applications are now being accepted to serve on the City of Saint Paul Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission (PCIARC).

The PCIARC reviews and makes disciplinary and policy recommendations to the Saint Paul Chief of Police on all civilian initiated police conduct complaints. Civilian review of police conduct is essential to the trust between police and the communities they dedicatedly serve.

Commissioners must maintain strict confidentiality, remain impartial when reviewing difficult information, and devote significant time to trainings and complaint investigations.

Completed applications must be submitted online no later than Feb. 10, 2017. In order to apply and serve on the PCIARC, applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old;

Be a current resident of the City of Saint Paul;

Attend all required training(s) including, but not limited to, the Civilian Police Academy, police ride-alongs, and racial equity training;

Submit a PCIARC application online and answer all supplemental PCIARC application questions; and

Submit a current resume with the online application.

About the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission

Established in 1993, the PCIARC is a civilian task force created to provide civilians from diverse backgrounds with an opportunity to evaluate police-civilian incidents and make disciplinary and policy recommendations to the Chief of Police.

In 2016, the city partnered with the University of Minnesota Center for Restorative Justice and Peacekeeping for an in depth review of PCIARC, as well as hosting several community conversations. As a result, Mayor Coleman and the Saint Paul City Council made significant changes to the PCIARC.

The PCIARC does not replace civil or criminal court, but makes recommendations to the Chief of Police regarding investigation findings and potential discipline, subject to local and state labor laws.

Please be advised that, as a Commissioner, you will have access to data maintained by the Federal Criminal Justice Information Service which restricts individuals from access to its data who have not passed its background check.

