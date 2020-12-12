Special events at Minnesota Buddhist Vihara on Dec. 13

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 12, 2020) — The Minnesota Buddhist Vihara announces to virtual events to be held Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

he Venerable Royal Pundit Witiyala Seewalie Thera

The first is a special Atawisi Buddha Puja and Birthday Blessings for Bhante Seewalie of the Minnesota Buddhist Vihara. The public is invited to join via a Zoom broadcast for a special Atawisi Buddha puja offerings to invoke blessings upon our Loku Hamuduruwo (Bhante Seewalie) for his birthday from 5 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

The agenda for the program includes:

• Taking refuge in the triple gem

• Observing five precepts

• Atawisi Buddha Puja with the Ven. Pallebage Chandrasiri Nayaka Maha Thera

• Metta Meditation

• Sharing of Merits and Conclusion

Continuing with his birthday celebration, Bhante is donating a monastic ward at the Ayurvedic Hospital in Matara, Sri Lanka. The opening ceremony will be held at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, Minnesota time, which is 2 p.m. Sri Lanka time. This event will be live-broadcasted thru Zoom and via Facebook live on the Minnesota Buddhist Vihara page.